Gary Austin Barnes, 82, passed away on May 14, 2021. Gary was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Walter and Olga Barnes.
Gary was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard working man who spent many years as a salesman for different companies but most of his years with Dixon Furniture and Magic Chef. Gary enjoyed music, playing his guitar, singing, reading and spending time good friends but was most passionate about his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.