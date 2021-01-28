Erette Ullrich Bartay, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021 at her home in Houston with her daughter by her side.
Born in the small town of Winedale in 1926 to the late Kenley Ullrich and Lena Schiege Ullrich, Erette spent her elementary years attending the Winedale School before moving to Brenham and attending Brenham High School class of 1944. Erette earned an Associate’s Degree from Blinn College before relocating to Houston and meeting her late husband, Harold Bartay, on a blind date, who she later married on Oct. 17, 1953. Erette loved to dance, play cards, bowl and never missed an Astros game. She was an avid blood donor with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and donated more than 30 gallons over her lifetime.
