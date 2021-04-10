Mary Helen Alexander Bartlett, 99, of Brenham, peacefully passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Scott and White Hospital in Brenham with family and friends by her side. She moved from Houston to Brenham seven years ago to be near family. Mary Helen was born on April 15, 1921 in Pearland, Texas, the third of 10 children to Charles Hansbrough and Helen Drisdale Alexander. Mary was just 11 days from her 100th birthday.
Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Houston for 66 years where she and her beloved Boykin were married. She and Boykin loved to explore with friends and family and traveled to South and Central America, Europe, Russia, and almost every state in the U.S. Mary and Boykin studied art; and both enjoyed painting as a hobby. Their particular love was their farm in Chappell Hill that served as the gathering place for family and friends for most holidays. They lived there until Boykin became ill.
