Bernice Bates, 85, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021. Bernice was born March 30, 1936 in Brenham, to Louis Sr. and Selma Richter Schwarze.

She is survived by her son, Larry Huebner; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Clayton DeCarlo; grandchildren, Eric, Erin, Elizabeth, Morgan, Grant; brothers, Leroy Schwarze, Lonnie Schwarze and wife Joyce; sisters, Ruth Rodenbeck, Helen Rodenbeck, Verlin Grimm; sisters-in-law, Shirley Schwarze, Vondale Schwarze, and Maxine Schwarze.

Service information

Sep 3
Graveside Service
Friday, September 3, 2021
10:00AM
Prairie Lea Cemetery
1004 Prairie Lea Street
Brenham, TX 77833
