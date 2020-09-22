Wayne Eric Batson, 61, of Brenham, went home to be with the Lord far too soon on Sept. 17, 2020. A visitation will be held at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with family being present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Pastor John Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.
Wayne was born on Jan. 28, 1959 in Pratt, Kansas to Jim and Lucille Batson. During Wayne’s childhood he spent most of his time racing dirt bikes and spending time in the mountains of Colorado. He married his wife Susan Diane Batson, on May 15, 1986. Wayne was extremely hard working and spent most of his life working for Enterprise Oil and Gas. Wayne had a great sense of humor and knew how to make people laugh even when they did not want to. Wayne enjoyed fishing, taking the boat out to the lake with his sons, and family trips in the RV. Wayne loved his grandchildren deeply and loved spending time with them, showing off pictures of them and bragging about them. Most of all, Wayne enjoyed spending quality time with his family and just being together, even if it was just sitting around together. Wayne was a phenomenal cook and loved cooking for his family and friends. Wayne was a huge fan of classic rock music his entire life and always had it playing while barbecuing or fishing.
