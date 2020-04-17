Virgil Bayer, 81, of Houston, died April 15, 2020.
Mr. Bayer was born at home on Sept. 16, 1938 to Ernest and Alvina (Schulz) Bayer. He was married on Nov. 15, 1958 to Joyce Hackemack, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Round Top. They were married for 61 years.
Virgil started working for Keystone Valve, one week shy of his 18th birthday and worked there for 33 years as a quality control inspector. He loved camping and fishing with family and friends, coaching and watching baseball.
Surviving is his wife, Joyce Bayer; daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Paul Gilbert of Houston; son, Dale Scott Bayer of Houston; grandchildren, Matthew and Deana Gilbert, Jason and Laura Gilbert of Houston, Londan and Dennis Gaskins of La Grange; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Guinn; brother, Raymond and JoAnn Bayer; sisters-in-law, Delores Bayer and Marjorie Hackemack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his son, Darrell Bayer on Nov. 14, 2007; parents, Ernest and Alvina Bayer; sister, Lorena Arndt, brother, Erwin Bayer, father and mother-in-law, Reginald and Alice Hackemack, brother-in-law, Ralph Hackemack.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Nassau Cemetery in Round Top with Pastor Mindy Roll officiating.
Visitation will be held today until 7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 3606 Beauchamp Houston, Texas 77009 – 6296.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main St. Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
