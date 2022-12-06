Beatrice Mayer Krimm, 35, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022. She was born on June 28, 1937, to Willie and Irene (Muske) Mayer, who lived in the Shelby community. She attended Round Top and Industry schools before graduating from Bellville High School in 1955.
She married Herman M. Schoenemann Jr in 1955, and together they had four children. She was a housewife, attended Blinn College and, for a time, was employed with the Social Security Administration. They divorced in 1985. She married Myron F. (Pete) Krimm in 1986.
