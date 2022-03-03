Graveside services are scheduled for Louis J. Beaumier and his wife of 65 years, Carol Ann Borlin Beaumier, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Prairie Lea Cemetery with Deacon Al Prescott from St. Mary’s Catholic Church officiating.
Louis J. Beaumier was born July 13, 1930, in Brenham, to Louis James Beaumier, Sr. and Velma Hamblen Beaumier. He passed away at age 90 in San Antonio, on Aug. 5, 2020.
