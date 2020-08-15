Louis J. Beaumier, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 surrounded by his wife and two children. He was a quiet, gentle-natured, intellectually curious man who is best described as a life-long learner and avid reader, with an eclectic range of interests. As a husband, he was a loving, supportive, and protective man. As a father and grandfather, he taught by wise example and he encouraged us all to pursue anything we wanted to achieve in life, often recognizing a talent or skill that we had yet to discover in ourselves.
Louis was born in Brenham, Texas on July 13, 1930 to Louis James Beaumier and Velma Hamblen Beaumier. His father was part business owner of Beaumier Iron Works, a family business in Brenham for several generations. His mother was a civic leader and a former director of the Brenham Public Library. Louis, who was called “Brother” by his immediate family, graduated from Brenham High School in 1948, attended the Merchant Marine Academy in Pass Christian, Miss., and then he returned to his hometown to attend Blinn Junior College. He later enlisted in the Army and he served in the Korean War. His father died while he was serving overseas, so he received an early discharge and returned home. Upon his return, Louis enrolled at the University of Houston to study engineering and he started work in the machine shop at Baker Oil Tools. While at the university he met his wife of 65 years, Carol Ann Borlin, a nursing student. Louis and Carol were married in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston on April 30, 1955. Louis continued his career at Baker Oil Tools in Houston advancing to draftsman, then tool design, and later quality control manager as an expert in metallurgy. While in Houston, two children were born, Pauline and Louis III. In 1976, the Beaumier family moved to San Antonio, Texas with a transfer to Bakerline, a new branch of Baker Oil Tools. At the end of his 32-year career he was the machine shop operations manager.
