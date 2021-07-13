Carol Aimee Beettner passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
Carol Aimee Beettner was born Jan. 20, 1976, to parents Bennie and Olivia Huerta in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She graduated from Burton High School in 1994. She lived in Brenham the majority of her life and went on to marry David Beettner in 2007 and became a homemaker. She spent a majority of her time helping raise her nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.