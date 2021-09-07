Funeral services for Lola C. Bell, 95, of Brenham, will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor, in Brenham. Burial will follow in the Chappell Hill Community Cemetery in Chappell Hill. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel beginning at 4 p.m. Ms. Bell passed Sept. 2, 2021 in the High Hope Care Center in Brenham.
Lola C. Walker Bell was born to Emma Norwood Walker and Richard Copelyn on April 29, 1926 in Washington County. She attended Washington County schools. She was married to Jace Vaughn, and to this union one son was born James Vaughn. She later married Walter Bell; no children were born.
