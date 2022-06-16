Audrey Louise Bender, 86, of Brenham, passed away on June 13, 2022. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, with Pastor Ross Shelton officiating at Memorial Oaks Chapel with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
Audrey was born on March 26, 1936, to Thomas Clayton and Viola (Huggins) James in Wharton. She grew up with two sisters on a country farm and attended school in Boling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.