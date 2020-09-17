Gravesite services for James Eddie Bennett, 73, of Brenham, will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery Catholic Church, 17320 Sweed Road, Washington, Texas 77880 in Washington at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Cemetery also in Washington. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham from 4-8 p.m. He passed Sept. 10, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in Brenham.
Mr. James Bennett leave to cherish his memories: son, Adrian Bennett (Helen); daughter, Nora (Bruce); Sam Robert Sweed, Kevin Courey, Alec Bolds; brother, Earnest Bennett of Navasota; and sisters Lillie Robinson and Dorothy (Alan C. Smith) of Midland.
