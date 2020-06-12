Diana Josephine (Pany) Bennett of Brenham passed away June 5, 2020 at the age of 73.
Diana was born to Edgar and Alice (Koening) Pany on Aug. 21, 1946, in Yoakum, Texas. She was united in marriage to Bernard J. Bennett on Jan. 5, 1977 in Austin. Diana received a BA and Master of Library Science from the University of Texas. She worked at the University of Texas library, Sam Houston State University library, and was the Public Librarian at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library in Brenham beginning in 1980. Her final position was the director of administrative services for the city of Brenham, until 2006.
