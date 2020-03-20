It is with profound sadness that Brandon’s family shares the news of his passing, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in his 46th year.
Brandon (Bebo) was born Nov. 10, 1973, in Bryan, Texas to Richard Benson and Karen (Schulze) Klingsporn. He was baptized on Sept. 4, 1974, by Pastor Swygert and confirmed on March 27, 1988, by Pastor Moerbe and Pastor Nunnally, both at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Brandon graduated from Brenham High School in 1992 and attended Blinn College. Brandon married the love of his life, Courtney (Hahn) Benson as fast as he could on Feb. 21,1998, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Brandon, owner of Roger’s Tree Service, took pride in his business and enjoyed taking care of his clients for 30 years. Brandon was a talker and loved to converse with anyone. Speaking his mind and opinion was just one of his many attributes. His outgoing personality, comic timing, and the love for the hunt, was cherished by his circle of family and friends. While hunting fed his spirit, nature soothed his soul. Whether Brandon was on a boat in Matagorda, scoping pigs with his night vision gear, or sitting quietly at the edge of a pond, hunting with family and friends was just one of his passions. Brandon’s first love and passion, however, was the admiration and pride he had for his family. Courtney was his heart, and Landon and Brinley were the sparkle in his eyes. They worked, played, and had many adventures together. Memories were made and shall be kept tightly in all of their hearts forever.
Brandon is survived by his soulmate and wife of 22 years, Courtney Hahn Benson; son Landon Allen Benson and daughter, Brinley Renee Benson. Father, Richard Benson; mother, Karen Klingsporn and her husband, William; brother, Brigham Benson; maternal grandmother, Gennie Schulze. Other family members include: father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Jr and Glenda Hahn; Mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Joe Kocurek; Sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Kari and Roger Goerlitz, Kristin and Justin White, and Jason Hahn and fiancé Paloma Cornejo. Aunt Becky Meador and Aunt Kay Domel and husband Lee. Cousins Benton Schulze, IV, and wife, Lauren; Chase Schulze and Lauren Meador. Nieces Jacey Goerlitz, Jaiden Goerlitz, Kamryn Goerlitz, Jamie Goerlitz, and nephew Ryan Goerlitz, and wife Hanna.
Brandon was predeceased by his paternal grandfather and grandmother, William and Rozella Benson; maternal grandfather, Benton W. Schulze, Jr, and his uncles, Benton W. Schulze, III, Larry Meador, and William C. Benson.
At Brandon’s request, pallbearers will be Landon Benson, Richard Benson, Roger Goerlitz, Robert Hahn Jr, Brandon Marth, and Benton Schulze, IV. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Herzog, Grant Parker, Andy Randermann, Mike Kubecka, and Ricky Bostain.
An immediate family graveside service will take place at Prairie Lea Cemetery on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. In keeping with the CDC and local and state recommendations, we are asking that a continuous vehicle processional be formed encircling the graveside service. In order to stay at a safe distance, please do not get out of your cars and adhere to the Brenham Police Department as they will assist in the processional.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to assist with future expenses for Landon and Brinley. Donations can be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with notation to the Benson Memorial Fund. (St. Paul’s 305 West 3rd Street, Brenham, Texas 77833; stpaulsbrenham.org).
Services are in the care of Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564.
