Ernest Ray Bentke, 84, of Brenham, widower of Marilyn Gaskamp Bentke, died April 30, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Prairie Lea Cemetery and open to family and friends. Pastor Phil Geleske and Pastor Skip Stutts will officiate. If attending, and would like to stay in your car, the service will be transmitted on FM 87.9 (in close proximity of the cemetery).
Visitation will be held Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to noon at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Ernest Bentke was born Sept. 5, 1935 to Ernest E. and Elsie Opperman Bentke. He was baptized Oct. 13, 1935 in St. Stephen’s Evangelical Church by Pastor E.H. Hohowugal and confirmed Oct. 1, 1950 in the same church, by Pastor H.M. Nottrott.
On June 14, 1964, he was married to Marilyn Lillian Gaskamp in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Brenham.
Growing up Ernest and his family farmed and ranched in Burleson County. He attended school in Snook, Somerville and Blinn College. He also served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. Ernest was employed by Brentex Mills for 34 years until retiring in September of 2000. He enjoyed working outside on the farm, riding horses and mules, gardening, and picking up and shelling pecans. He loved spending time with his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, while instilling his strong work ethic in them. He took pride in helping Gilbert Janner pick cotton by hand for the annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival, often picking a whole bale by himself.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, parents-in-law, Robert and Ida Gaskamp; brothers Melvin and Andrew Bentke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Evelyn Giesenschlag, Robert and Barbara Gaskamp, and Milton Gaskamp.
Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Rhonda Bentke; as well as his granddaughters Raeann Shelfer and husband Bradley, Rachel Heater and husband Trayse, Raynie Broesche and husband Garrett; great granddaughter Hazel Shelfer; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Bentke.
Serving as Pallbearers are John Giesenschlag, Mike Gaskamp, Robert K. Gaskamp, Roy Garcia, Key Kurl, Russell Halfmann and Nathan Winkelmann.
Memorials may be directed to Radio Ministries of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, or any of your favorite charities.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.