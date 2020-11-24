Mary Ellen McCarty Bernick was called home on Oct. 28, 2020. Born in Houston on Nov. 30, 1960 as a beautiful gift to her parents John Thomas McCarty and Delores McDonald McCarty. Mary had a wonderful childhood, spending summers at Camp Lone Star, and attending Immanuel Lutheran Church at the Heights in Houston.
Mary was always with friends/family and was known to be the strongest and truest one in the room. She spent the best years of her life traveling with her family living from the East to the West coast finding adventures and beginning life-long friendships. Eventually, coming back home to Texas, they settled in the small town of Brenham, Texas. Mary never lost her excitement to travel as she loved to take time to go to her favorite places, Costa Rica and the Cayman Islands.
