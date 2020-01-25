A reception to celebrate the life of William “Buddy” Biddle, 64, of Carmine, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the home of Heather Harvel, 17535 Premium Drive, Hockley, Texas 77447.
William Wayne “Buddy” Biddle was born on July 31, 1955 in Hampton, Virginia, to Bill and Janet (Glover) Biddle. He grew up in Beaumont, Texas, where he graduated from Forest Park High School in 1973. Buddy was married to Sonjia (Fincher) Biddle for 42 years. He was a boy scout, soft ball pitcher, surfer motorcycle rider, rancher, woodworker and a musician. He worked for UPSP Railroad for 35 years as a train engineer.
