Funeral services for Albert Ernest Bigler, 96 of Ennis, are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Pastor Sean McMaughan officiating. Albert passed away after a brief illness with cancer. A private family committal service will be held at the Ledbetter Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Albert Ernest Bigler was born on July 18, 1924 in Strawn, Texas to Albert and Annie Louise (Harnberger) Bigler. On Feb. 17, 1943 he joined the U.S. Army with the 785th Tank Battalion and fought in World War II being stationed in the United States as well as the Philippines. He received his Honorable Discharge on Feb. 25, 1946 having obtained the rank of Corporal. Albert worked for Southern Pacific Railroad from Ot. 20, 1940 until retiring on Feb. 28, 1983. He married Myrtle Mae Koether on Sept. 6, 1952 in Carmine. After traveling as a laborer, Gang Foreman and Assistant Roadmaster with the railroad, Albert took a job as the Roadmaster at the Southern Pacific yard and they moved to Ennis, Texas in May of 1962 and made that their home. He enjoyed fishing and picking pecans. Albert was very active in his church and loved taking care of the grounds. His motto he lived by was “You have to be a friend to have a friend.”
