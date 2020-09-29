Otto Bilski, 77, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Otto Bilski was born on June 10, 1943 to Billie and Maggie Bilski in Brenham. He went to school at St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Brenham High School. On May 11, 1968 he married Nancy (Haas) Bilski and they shared 52 years together. Otto was a hardworking man who spent 45 years as a machinist. He was also a fun loving man who enjoyed playing cards, dominos, football squares, gardening, cooking out in his barn with a cold beer in hand and visiting with friends. He loved listening to polka music and sometimes playing the occasional scratch-off. What brought him the most joy was his time he spent with family but especially the grandchildren. Otto spent time in the National Guard. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus in Brenham.
