Lillian Elizabeth Birx, age 92, passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Washington, Texas. She was a wonderful mother of four, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Lillian was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Feb. 29, 1928, making her a leap year baby. Her parents were John Thein and Agnes Wittensoldner Thein. She grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and lived in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. On Nov. 8, 1947, Lillian married Arthur E. Birx in Millvale, Pennsylvania. Arthur preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2011. She moved to Texas in 2006 and lived in Brenham and later in Washington to be with her daughter Diane Holt and son-in-law Steve. She loved animals and enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo, shopping and having a highball with son-in-law Steve.
