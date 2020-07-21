George Richard Blasingame was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Corinth Mississippi, and passed away at his home on July 17, 2020. Richard was a retired businessman from Houston. He had also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years during the Korean conflict. Richard is survived by his wife, LaVerne Brinkmeyer Blasingame; his three children, of Houston; his step-children John Baca of Brenham, Texas, Alicia Needham (Jim) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Everett Hurst of Amarillo; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Richard’s wishes, a private family graveside service was held at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
