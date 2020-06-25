Florene Blevins, 95, of Brenham, passed away on June 24, 2020.
There will be a private family funeral service, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Pastors Ross Shelton and Troy Sikes officiating. To view the service online, please visit the funeral home’s Facebook link, https://bit.ly/2BwYy4F at 11 a.m.
