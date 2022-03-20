Margaret Blizzard died peacefully at home on March 15, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, March 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. After a private burial, a memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brenham on Monday, March 21, at 1 p.m.
