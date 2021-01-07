Robert E. Blystone Sr., 69, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota due to complications from COVID-19. The family plans a private memorial at a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Robert was born July 16, 1951 in Channelview, Texas to Robert M. and Wanda Faye (Taylor) Blystone. He married Jennifer McLendon in Washington and together they had five children. Robert supported his family as a Union Glazer. He was a bullrider in his younger days and the last of a dying breed of Texas cowboy gentlemen. He loved life and everyone that met him loved him right back. Robert was an accomplished guitarist that could play anything, but his heart was in the blues. He also enjoyed tinkering with his jeep or tractor. He was happiest around his family.
