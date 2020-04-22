Geraliene Boehme, 82 of New Ulm passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Geraliene Ruth Peters Boehme was born March 9, 1938 in the Burleigh Community to Joe Frank and Ella Burlingame Peters. She was a graduate of Bellville High School. On March 15, 1958, Geraliene was united in marriage to Calvin H. Boehme at Bellville Methodist Church by Rev. Wilfred A. Menking. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. Geraliene with love stitched beautiful quilts. She adored her grandsons along with her great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of New Ulm, where she was involved in many church activities.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband Calvin in 1996, brother Frank Peters and wife Jeanie, sisters Betty Strauss and Joyce Dittert.
Surviving loving family includes: daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Terry Wunderlich, D.V.M.; grandson Peter Wunderlich, D.V.M. and wife Kris and their children Calvin, Nolan and Lonna; grandson Paul Wunderlich and wife Kathy and their son Wyatt; grandson Dayne Wunderlich; sister Alice Gross and husband Lew Ellyn; brothers-in-law Bobby Strauss and Curtis Dittert; nieces and nephews, Patsy Anders, Peggy Strauss, Sharon Dean, Kathy Palmer, Ernie Gross, Jan Pecht and Perry Strauss.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Due to social distancing, there will be a private family graveside service at New Ulm Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Hohlt officiating.
Memorials are requested to St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 1270, New Ulm, Texas 78950.
The family would like to thank caregivers of Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation and Amedisys Hospice Care. Also, Pastor Glenn Hohlt of New Ulm Lutheran Church for his spiritual guidance.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham 77833. 979.836.3611 Online registration may be accessed at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.