Dorothy Boenker, 87, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Dorothy was born Feb. 12, 1934 in Brenham to parents Robert and Caroline Meyer Kiesewetter. She was baptized and confirmed at Friedens United Church of Christ of Gay Hill. In 1952, she graduated from Brenham High School. Dorothy then worked in Houston for many years as a secretary for the Fuller Brush Company. She later retired from Brenham ISD after working 15 years as an aide. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and attending family gatherings.
