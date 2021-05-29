On Monday, May 24, Jillian Renee Book, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 25.
Jillian was born on Jan. 6, 1996, in Houston to Craig Leroy and Barbara Elaine (McClure) Book. Jillian had a love for life. She was a vibrant young woman who loved her family and brought joy and laughter to others. Jillian was artistic, loved country music and dancing. She was the kind of girl who loved camouflage and was an avid fan of hunting, a good marksman, and participated in martial arts. Jillian will be remembered and celebrated for her confidence, spirit, strength and love.
