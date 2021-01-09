Mike Boswell, 67, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. He was born Feb. 17, 1953 in Columbus, Georgia, the son of Foye Boswell and Mary Katherine Deignan Boswell.
Mike attended Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Georgia, followed by Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana where he met Margarette Moore. They celebrated 46 years of marriage last June. Mike honorably served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood. He obtained degrees from University of Texas Medical Branch as well as South Texas College of Law. Careers included physician’s assistant, attorney at law, safety director, and “World’s Greatest Fisherman.” Mike and Margarette lived in Houston for 13 years before moving to Brenham in 1995.
