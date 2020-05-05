Carrie Lynn Bozarth, 67, of Burton, passed away May 1, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday May 7, 2020 at St. Johns UCC in Burton with Pastor Darrin Holub officiating. Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery. The family requests that everyone dress comfortable and colorful to celebrate Carrie’s vibrant personality.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Carrie was born to Bernard L. and Anita (Gaskamp) Thomason on March 31, 1953 in Houston.
On March 17, 1984 she was married to Ronnie Lynn Bozarth. They were later then blessed with a son and daughter, Cody and Abby.
Mrs. Bozarth was a beloved member in her community. Above all, she was a proud mother of her two children and always rejoiced in their accomplishments. She was involved in numerous organizations such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Calf Scramble committee, Ladies Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Bodacious Burton Babes-Red Hat Society.
Carrie was hand-picked for her career path, she enjoyed doing hair and we all know that she lived for all the gossip that came with that profession. She loved to play softball and was well known for being the best catcher in the game. She enjoyed visiting with others in the community who were shut-ins and volunteering her time and efforts with many community events. Carrie also looked forward to “hunter's weekend” with her Bandera crew every year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Anita Thomason; parents-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Dixie Bozarth; and brothers-in-law, Buddy Garner, Virden Turner and Daniel Boone.
Survivors include her husband; son and daughter-in-law Cody and Sara Bozarth of Richmond; daughter Abby Bozarth and special friend Scott Waller of Navasota; sister Diana Garner of Burton; sisters-in-law, Gaylene Turner of Oklahoma City, Okla., Joy Boone of Houston, and Brenda and Bob Ford of Cody, Wyoming; uncle, Sunny Gaskamp of Buda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Serving as pallbearers are Steven Bobinger, Dale Guelker, Josh Guelker, Charlie Hodde, Brad Murray, Brad Muske, Jamie Nugent and Chance Rouse.
Honorary pallbearers include the Bodacious Burton Babes, Gary Kilday, Clarence Oberoff, Elwood Oberhoff and Michael Rouse.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Funeral arrangements for Carrie Bozarth are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main Street, Brenham, Texas. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
