Ann Meredith (Bengtson) Brady was born Nov. 8, 1951 in Connersville, Indiana, to parents Richard and Nancy Lynch Bengtson. She grew up in Wilmette and Chicago, Illinois. Ann received her teaching degree from the University of Texas in Arlington. She taught at Catholic schools in Arlington and coached basketball. Later, Ann moved to Spring, Texas, where she started and ran a successful printing business for more than 20 years. In Spring, she met her husband, Thomas Brady, and on June 9, 1984 they were married. In 1998, the couple relocated in Brenham. Ann loved animals and worked tirelessly for multiple animal rescue organizations, including as a founding member of True Blue Animal Rescue in Brenham. She supported Tom in his work with children and events at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Ann loved her family and friends, and enjoyed hosting visits at their home, especially with her beloved nieces and nephews. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, art and weaving.
