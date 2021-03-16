Virginia Schmidt Brandt was born April 2, 1946 to Henry and Nelda (Warmke) Schmidt of Welcome, Texas.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Welcome Lutheran Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 4:14 am
Virginia Schmidt Brandt was born April 2, 1946 to Henry and Nelda (Warmke) Schmidt of Welcome, Texas.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Welcome Lutheran Church.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.