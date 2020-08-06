A funeral service for Deborah Brandt will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with burial in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Deborah Sue Praesel Brandt, 48, of Brenham, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 in College Station after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 28, 1972 to John Ralph and Birdie (Ullrich) Praesel in Rockdale. She was baptized on March 19, 1972 with her uncle and aunt, Edward and Christine Buscha, as her sponsors and confirmed on Aug. 25, 1987, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale. Debbie graduated from Rockdale High School in 1990. She attended Temple Junior College. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. On Aug. 28, 1992, she married Shaun Allred at Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale. From this marriage were born two sons, Clinton John Allred and Garrett Blaine Allred. On Dec. 10, 2005, she married Ivan Dell Brandt in Brenham. Debbie loved helping others and always had a smile on her face. She was employed with the Department of Aging and Disabled in Brenham for seven years.
