Brenda Sue Broesche was born to Travis Broesche and Lucille (Krause) Broesche on December 5, 1938, in Houston, Texas. She passed peacefully from this life on November 20, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 83.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ira Jefferson Allen Jr. She is survived by her sons, Travis “Trey” Allen and wife Charla Allen of Houston, Texas, and Neil Allen and wife Debbe Jo Allen of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Gard and wife Sari Kern-Gard, Taylor Allen, Cheyney (Allen) Lambi and husband Alex Lambi, Zachary Allen, Claire Allen and husband Daniel Sturdivant and Hannah Allen; and great-grandchildren Edie Kern-Gard, Juniper Kern-Gard, Rowen Kern-Gard and Wilder “Wylie” James Lewallen. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Suzann Broesche of Houston, Texas.
