Johnnie Brending, 68, died Aug. 1, 2019 at his residence in Industry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Chapel, with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Brethren Church Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 3, 2019 @ 7:43 am
Johnnie Brending, 68, died Aug. 1, 2019 at his residence in Industry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Chapel, with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Brethren Church Cemetery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.