Pamela Joyce Lanham Briley died peacefully at the age of 70 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Harris Methodist Texas Health Resources Hospital in Fort Worth. She was surrounded by friends and family at her passing, ending a short struggle in her third battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Roy and Pauline Lanham of Abilene, and was the fourth of five siblings.
Pam was a creative, musically-gifted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Throughout her life, she served with utmost dedication as a pianist, organist and vocalist at the churches she and Bill, her husband, attended in Abilene, San Angelo, Amarillo and, for more than two decades, in Brenham. Her greatest joy and satisfaction came from helping others worship and know Christ, including teaching Vacation Bible School, Sunday school and in other children’s ministries. She and Bill also served in Gideons International, distributing Bibles and ministering to area shut-ins.
