Hildegard Brinkmeyer, 88, of Brenham, peacefully passed away on April 13, 2021 at Scott and White Hospital in Brenham.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1932 to Anna Marie Wittliff and Theodor Hurtig at the family farm in the Muellersville community. She was raised on the family farm along with her teen aged brothers and sisters who had lost their mother and were now blessed with Anna Marie as their Mother. They were Robert, Martha, Theodor, and Lydia Hurtig. Not too many years went by and they were getting married and raising their own families. Almost eight years later she was blessed with a baby sister Dolores. Hildegard attended Washington County School at Salem and that was before school buses ran out in the country, so she rode a horse along with cousins and neighbors for a few years. Hildegard was baptized on Dec. 18, 1932 at her parent's home by Rev. William Utesch and confirmed on April 14, 1946 at Salem Lutheran Church by Rev. A.J. Mohr. She went to work at O'Shea's drugstore in the old St. Anthony's Hotel. She married Alvin Brinkmeyer on Nov. 4, 1951 at Salem Lutheran Church by Rev. W.C. Poehlmann. While Alvin served in the Army during the Korean War, she worked at Chas Brown and Sons in San Francisco, Ca. After his discharge, they returned to Brenham to build a home and begin their family. They were blessed with two wonderful children Andrea Rae and Koy Andrew. She went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. After 29 years of service the company closed the Brenham office and she went to work for the Brenham Police Department for 10 1/2 years as a dispatcher. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school and VBS, was a member Dorcas Circle of the ELCA, At&t Pioneers, NARFE and American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Communication Workers of America.
