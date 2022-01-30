Savannah Mae Briscoe was born Oct. 15, 1956, to Eddie Briscoe, Sr. and Annie Pearl Briscoe. Savannah was born and raised in Independence, Texas. She attended Brenham Public Schools. She later met and married James Ray Kinch. She was a member of the Porter Chapel A.M.E. Church where she diligently served as a Choir Secretary and Associate Minister under the leadership of Rev. Prudie Milam.
Savannah left her earthly home and ascended to her heavenly home on January 16, 2022. Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Lebrone Briscoe and Ryan Briscoe; three sisters: Geneva Jones, Linda White, and Sharon Petteway; two brothers: Eddie Briscoe, Jr. and Edward Briscoe; her grandchildren: Ryanaisha, Autumn, Dewayne, Lyneshia, Destiny, Joshua, and Xavion; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
