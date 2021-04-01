Funeral services for Emma Lee 'Peaches" Broaden, 76, of Washington, will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Washington, at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3770 Brown College Lane. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. on Friday April 2, 021 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor in Brenham.
Ms. Broaden passed March 25, 2021 at her residence in Washington. On June 19, 1944 Emma Lee "Peaches" Broaden was born in Washington to the late Lewis and Maria Broaden. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Washington and remained a member her entire life until her health failed. She attended school in Washington at the Good Will school. She was employed in Brenham at the Brentex Mills for more than 20 years. She was blessed with five wonderful children; Jackie, Sandra, Emory, Tonya and Monique. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Lewis and Maria Broaden; two children, Sandra Rose and Monique Broaden; and two sisters, Teletha Biggs and Katie Brooks. She leaves to cherish her memories, Jackie (Richard) Johnson, Rev. Emory (Brenda) Davis, and Tonya Broaden, all of Washington, all of whom were at her bedside at her time of passing. She is also survived by 11 grand children; 21 great-grand children; and one great- great-grand baby; four sisters, Minister Shirley (Bishop) Glover, Jessie Blanks, Annie (Alvin) Rogers, Diane (Damir) Nol-Mrzljak; one uncle, Pete Broaden; and a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor in Brenham, Texas.
