Ruth Lampe Broecker, 79, of Brenham, wife of Clinton Otto Broecker, died April 1, 2021 at the San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center in Round Rock, Texas.
Ruth Broecker was born July 30, 1941 in Brenham to August and Lydia Hegefeld Lampe. She was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church of Salem until her death. She was married to Clinton Otto Broecker on Nov. 25, 1961 at the Immanuel Luther Church of Wiedeville.
