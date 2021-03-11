Corre Williams Brusse passed away on March 6, 2021. Corre was born March 27, 1929 in Bastrop and was the youngest of three daughters born to Leslie D. and Corre I. Williams. Corre attended high school in Brenham. She went on to earn degrees from Baylor University, North Texas State University and the New England Conservatory in Boston. Her career as a voice teacher included many years at Sam Houston State University and several years teaching privately after leaving the university.
Married in 1983 to Joe Brusse, of College Station, she became stepmother to four grown sons and grandmother to their children. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of College Station.
