Linda C. Bryan, 71, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Brenham.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Prairie Hill.
Updated: November 29, 2019 @ 9:28 pm
