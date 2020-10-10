Carla Jean Bullock Dopson Bullington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Brenham, at the age of 88. She was born in Portales, New Mexico on Sept. 25, 1932, the third of five children and only daughter of David Houston Bullock and Ruth May Riley Bullock. She, along with her brothers, was raised working on the family farm, planting and harvesting sweet potatoes, peanuts and cotton in the red sandy soil of eastern New Mexico. She tended to her younger brothers much of the time, and lovingly referred to Duwain and Jim as "her boys." Carla's father and older brothers Art and Bill were skilled baseball players, so attendance at baseball games provided socialization, entertainment and a welcome respite from hard work in the fields. Her love of baseball and football continued throughout her life as an avid fan of the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and, of course, the Dumas Demons.
Carla enjoyed school and graduated from Portales High School in 1951. She was named Band Sweetheart that year, and soon became the lifelong sweetheart of a young army veteran LT. Dopson. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1952. Soon after L.T.'s resignation from the Atomic Energy Commission in Los Alamos, NM, he was offered a position with Pantex in Amarillo, where they moved and were excited to welcome their first daughter Constance Lucille in 1953. After a short stint back in Portales to assist LT.'s parents in their grocery business, they moved to Dumas, Texas in 1956. L.T. began work at Diamond Shamrock, and Carla fulfilled her dream of being a loving wife and mother. Daughter Cheryl Denise was born in 1956 followed by son Mark Kevin in 1959. When her children were older, she found work outside the home with Thriftway Grocery where she worked for a number of years. She was a skilled seamstress, and kept her daughters in fashionable clothing of the day. In later years, she enjoyed craft sewing and produced beautiful hand-embroidered dresser scarves, pillowcases and napkins which are treasured by many family members and friends.
