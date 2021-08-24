Mary Lynn Burgess, 72, passed away Aug. 2, 2021 at her home in Brenham. Mary was born in Kilgore, Texas, on May 30, 1949, the daughter of Charles and Mary Melton. She was a Medical Librarian working for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Washington, DC, before retiring to Houston. She accomplished her dream of working for the CDC while raising two children, going to college, and working full time. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Mary's favorite pets were her beloved cats. If she couldn’t be curled up with a cat, she was reading mystery and adventure novels. Sometimes she did those two things at the same time. She also loved going to the movies and was looking forward to sipping a Dr. Pepper and watching “The Rock” in his latest release. You could take lots of things away from her, but not her Dr. Pepper! She is survived by her daughter, Mary S. Burgess and her partner Autumn Lafevor, of Houston; a grandson, Jakeb Burgess, of Maryland; a son, Christopher S. Burgess and his wife, Tabitha, of Severn, Maryland; and Christopher’s three daughters, Samantha, Hanna, and Amber. Mary is also survived by her sister Virginia Collier and her husband Aaron of Brenham; and a cousin, Bartlett Milam Ramsey, of Angleton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Milam Melton; brother, David Melton; and her husband, Raymond L. Burgess, who passed on Aug. 28, 2013.
