Visitation for Warsaw (Shorty) Burley, 87, of Brenham, will be 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel. Mr. Burley passed March 20, 2021 in Webster, Texas, at the Corner Stone Medical Center. Burial will be private. Warsaw (Shorty) Burley was born June 29 ,1933 in Schulenburg, Texas, to Warsaw and Nellie Burley and within this union were five sons and two daughters. Mr. Burley enjoyed the simple pleasures that made him such a force in the community. His hobbies that he enjoyed were fishing, watching Westerns and being a hard worker in his vast fields that he loved. Also, he loved being outspoken and a man of humor and honesty to his family and vast friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers, one sister, a loving son and grandmother. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Wanda Burley, of Brenham, one grandson, Monterious Burley, of Brenham, stepsons Ron Berry, of Brenham, Christopher Burley, wife Vannessa and niece Sklyar, of Katy, and a many relatives and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 S. Baylor St. Brenham, Texas 77833. 979-251-8724.
