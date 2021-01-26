Felix Johnathan Burton Jr. was received into Heaven by the Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 21, 2021, passing from health complications while battling cancer. Through it all, he demonstrated his usual patient and uncomplaining spirit.
John was born on Sept. 30, 1940 in San Antonio. to Billie Lee Friday Burton and Felix Johnathan Burton Sr. He graduated in 1958 from Henderson High School in Henderson, where he served as President of the Senior Class and was chosen Captain of both the football and baseball teams. John was a 1962 graduate of Texas A&M University with a BBA in Accounting. While at A&M, he played football for one year and baseball for four years. He was elected Captain of the baseball team in 1962. John was also honored to serve as Vice President of the “T” Association in 1961 and 1962 and referred to himself as a “big” Aggie who dearly loved his alma mater. He was also a lifelong member of the 12th Man Foundation. John continued to further his education at the University of Texas Law School, receiving a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1965 and holding memberships in the Texas Bar Association and the CPA Society.
