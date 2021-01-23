Felix Johnathan Burton, of Burton, the husband of Carole Tice Burton, was received into Heaven by the Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 21, 2021 after a courageous fight with cancer and other health complications.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Brenham First Baptist Church.
