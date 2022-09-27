Carol “Sue” Williams, 80, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Sue was born Dec. 28, 1941, to the late Paul and Alva Arnold in Missouri. She is survived by her brothers, Don Arnold (Jean), Larry Arnold (Vickie); nieces and nephews, Cynthia Arnold Mattox (Dan), Andrew Arnold (Lynne), Matthew Arnold (Kara) and Justin Arnold (Jennifer); beloved great nieces and nephews, Daniel Gregory Mattox, Megan Arnold, Hudson Arnold, Mia Arnold, Lucas Arnold, Jack Arnold and Cash Arnold.
