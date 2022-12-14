Catherine Arlene Wetmore, age 57, passed away December 7, 2022. She was born in Long Beach, California, to Nate and Sandy Crawford. She grew up in Los Alamitos, California, and accepted the Lord at age 5. She was active in the church youth group, acting, singing and attending camps.
She graduated from Los Alamitos High School and worked at Bob’s Big Boy when she met Brian. They fell in love and were married March 12, 1988. They lived in Mission Viejo, California, where they raised their children, Chanelle and Jonathan. On March 12, 2017, they moved to Brenham, Texas. In January 2019, they opened “Catherine’s Victorian Tea Room.” It closed in July 2021.
