Services for Bruno Cendalski, 90, of Lubbock, Texas, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Hudman Funeral Home Chapel in Post, Texas, with Deacon Paul Murillo officiating. Burial will follow in Terrace Cemetery.
Bruno was born Aug. 9, 1930 in Brenham to Mitchell and Carrie (Kiatkowski) Cendalski. He grew up in Brenham and attended Old Mill Creek School. He married Lily May Bayer on July 31, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brenham. He worked in textile production for over 30 years.
